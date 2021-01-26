Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.05

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.05 and traded as high as $133.00. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 1,048,115 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Company Profile (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

