Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $908.60

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $908.60 and traded as high as $991.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) shares last traded at $975.00, with a volume of 89,719 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,042.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 908.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 118.06%.

In other news, insider Imogen Joss bought 1,001 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £9,999.99 ($13,065.05). Also, insider Colin R. Day bought 3,500 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, for a total transaction of £37,940 ($49,568.85). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,501 shares of company stock worth $10,058,999.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

