Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Ambarella stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

