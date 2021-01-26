Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEX. Barclays lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -621.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Terex by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

