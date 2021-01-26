Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at CL King

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price objective hoisted by CL King from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

