Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of 160.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

