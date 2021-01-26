NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

