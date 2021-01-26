State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.07. 214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04.

State Bank of India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

