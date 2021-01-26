B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.33.

BTO opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

