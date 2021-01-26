ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $23.09 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

