Contrasting Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Legacy Reserves alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Reserves and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.21 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Legacy Reserves has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35%

Summary

Legacy Reserves beats Obsidian Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.