Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $210.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.59.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $170.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.