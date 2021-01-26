Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 474,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 400,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.