Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $212.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $212.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

