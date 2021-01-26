Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.48 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

