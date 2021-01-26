Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.