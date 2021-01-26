Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $94.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

