Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Cowen

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $133.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised Apple to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.92.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

