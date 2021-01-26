BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 107,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 18,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 244,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

