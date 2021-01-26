Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.01 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

