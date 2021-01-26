TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,573.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $209,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

