RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RLI opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.