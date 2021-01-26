Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.86

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $14.30. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 26,818 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on SHBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

