Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $24.07. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 270,888 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.
