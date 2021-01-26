Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.54

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $24.07. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 270,888 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.