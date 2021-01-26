Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $3.26. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 16,069 shares traded.

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.98

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

