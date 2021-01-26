United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

