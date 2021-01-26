SSR Mining Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

SSRM stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.