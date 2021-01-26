Mizuho Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $68.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

