Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

