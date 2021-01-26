Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.30.

NYSE:CMI opened at $246.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

