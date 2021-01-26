FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Decreased by Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Shares of TSE PRU opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Perseus Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

