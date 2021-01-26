Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.54.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

