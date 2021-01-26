Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

