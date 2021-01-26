Analysts Set Expectations for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

