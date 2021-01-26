Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

TRVG stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

