Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Issued By William Blair

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $121.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Eaton by 731.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.