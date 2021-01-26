Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of HWC opened at $37.17 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 190,483 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

