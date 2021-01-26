Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

