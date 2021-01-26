Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.21 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.92.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

