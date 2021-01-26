VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading 2.5% Higher

VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.04. Approximately 14,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 7,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.01% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

