Signature Bank to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $164.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

