Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,053 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,865 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

