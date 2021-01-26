Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDXG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. Interpace Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

