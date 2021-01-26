Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.25 on Friday. Bank First has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $535.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank First’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

