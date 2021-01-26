Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $59.20 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -295.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

