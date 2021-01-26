Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.53.

NYSE:SUM opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

