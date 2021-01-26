Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

