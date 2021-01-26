MarketAxess (MKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect MarketAxess to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $509.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.08. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

