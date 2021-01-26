MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.86. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.64.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

