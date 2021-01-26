Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.03-4.11 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.03-4.11 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.